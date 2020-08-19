November 10, 1956 - August 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lucy Dull Donadio announce her passing on August 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the age of 63. She was born in Winston-Salem on November 10, 1956 to Eunice Eugenia Shore Dull and Hubert Ray Dull. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Master's degree in Education with a specialization in Reading in 1985 and worked as a Media Coordinator in the public school system for many years. One of her greatest joys in life was teaching children and reading to them. She was an avid reader herself and you could usually find her with her nose buried deep in a good book. Lucy was a wonderful and devoted mother to her children first and foremost. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment she had with them as their Mimi. She especially loved making memories with her family on their annual trips to the beach at Emerald Isle and Charleston, where she would spoil her grandbabies with tasty treats, loads of toys and most of all, lots of love. She had the brightest smile, an infectious laugh and was the kindest soul who warmed the hearts of all that she met. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her brothers, Stephen Dull and Ray Dull. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brian Donadio (Randi) and Katherine Kaley (Kary); her sisters, Anne Baird (Pete), Betsy Reagan (Ron), and Jane McCready (Stu); her sister-in-law Cheryl Dull; her grandchildren Parker Kaley, Finnegan Donadio, Oliver Kaley and Blake Donadio; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the Salem Funeral Home at 120 S Main St in Winston-Salem from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 20th. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings will be required. A private graveside service will be held at the family's request. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Tags
Most Popular
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately