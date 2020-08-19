November 10, 1956 - August 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Lucy Dull Donadio announce her passing on August 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the age of 63. She was born in Winston-Salem on November 10, 1956 to Eunice Eugenia Shore Dull and Hubert Ray Dull. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Master's degree in Education with a specialization in Reading in 1985 and worked as a Media Coordinator in the public school system for many years. One of her greatest joys in life was teaching children and reading to them. She was an avid reader herself and you could usually find her with her nose buried deep in a good book. Lucy was a wonderful and devoted mother to her children first and foremost. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment she had with them as their Mimi. She especially loved making memories with her family on their annual trips to the beach at Emerald Isle and Charleston, where she would spoil her grandbabies with tasty treats, loads of toys and most of all, lots of love. She had the brightest smile, an infectious laugh and was the kindest soul who warmed the hearts of all that she met. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her brothers, Stephen Dull and Ray Dull. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brian Donadio (Randi) and Katherine Kaley (Kary); her sisters, Anne Baird (Pete), Betsy Reagan (Ron), and Jane McCready (Stu); her sister-in-law Cheryl Dull; her grandchildren Parker Kaley, Finnegan Donadio, Oliver Kaley and Blake Donadio; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the Salem Funeral Home at 120 S Main St in Winston-Salem from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 20th. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings will be required. A private graveside service will be held at the family's request. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

