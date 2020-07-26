Donley Walkertown - Charles William (Bill) Donley, 67, of Walkertown, passed away on April 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Liberty Baptist Church, burial will follow at Gardens of Memory. www.salemfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Donley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

