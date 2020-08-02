Doss, Bobby Leroy April 24, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Bobby Leroy Doss, 86, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born on April 24, 1934, in Surry County, to Jetta Wright and Willard V. Doss. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the City of Winston-Salem as Superintendent in the Parks and Recreation Department. Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was a man of faith with a servant's heart, who prayed continuously for his family. A highlighted verse from his Bible: "Now also when I am old and grayheaded, O God, forsake me not; until I have shown thy strength unto this generation and thy power to every one that is to come." - Psalm 71:18 Bobby always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved painting beautiful landscapes, golfing, fishing, and Sunday Bible study at home with his family. Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Winnie Lucille Doss. He is survived by his children, Ronald Dees, Bobby Doss, Jr., Donna Cenedella, Tena Noel, Cynthia Eddy, and Michele Nuckles; his many grandchildren; his brother, Donald Doss; and his sister, Glenda McDonald. Bobby was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. The family draws strength and comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his beautiful wife in Heaven, where they can dance on streets of gold to their hearts' content. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - an organization that was near and dear to Bobby's heart. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
