April 26, 1939 - August 6, 2020 Aubrey Allen Doub, age 81, of Pfafftown, NC died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on April 26, 1939 to the late Lanier Doub and Jennie Woosley Doub. Mr. Doub was an US Army veteran and was retired from RJ Reynolds. He was a member of the Board of Directors for NW Forsyth Little League and a member of the Rust and Dust Club. Mr. Doub is survived by his sons, Allen Doub and wife Sherry, Jeffery Doub and wife Cindy, and Jimmy Ray Doub and fiancé Rebecca Carter; sister, Lettie Moore; grandchildren, Victoria Hobson, Thomas Doub, Tanner Doub, Evan Doub and Madison Doub; great-grandchildren, Troy, Levi Anderson, Lucy-Ann, Haley, and Levi Coleson. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Kermit, Winburn, Maynard, and Belmont, and half-brothers, Lester and BB. Graveside service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Memorials may be made to Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 5591 Seward Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

Service information

Aug 10
Graveside
Monday, August 10, 2020
11:00AM
Doub's Chapel United Methodist Church- Cemetery Fund
5591 Seward Road
Pfafftown, NC 27040
Aug 9
Visitation
Sunday, August 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
