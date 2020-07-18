July 21, 1963 - July 9, 2020 Mr. Charles Bernard Douthit, 56, known to his family and friends as "Punkin," was born July 21, 1963 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He grew up in Midway, NC, and attended Davidson County, NC schools. Charles graduated from North Davidson Senior High School in 1982, where he was a star basketball player. Charles won the coveted Frank Spencer Award in 1981, given to the best basketball player in the All Northwest Conference. Charles graduated from North Davidson as the school's best-ever basketball player and all-time leading scorer. Charles then went onto play college basketball at Surry County Community College in Surry, NC, and at Brandon University in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. Charles returned home to Winston-Salem to begin working for the City of Winston-Salem (Water & Sewage Division) in 1997, until retiring in 2019. Affectionately known to his friends around the city as "Charlie Mack," he was known for his laugh, his love for the University of North Carolina basketball and the Dallas Cowboys, and his annual cookout every Memorial Day weekend held in his backyard in Winston-Salem. Charles was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Elmore and Patricia Douthit of Winston-Salem; a brother, Patrick Denard Douthit (Shameka) of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Cortez Mack Lenard Smith and Paxton Quinard Douthit, both of Winston-Salem; two nieces, Jordan and Jada Douthit of Raleigh, NC; a nephew, Xavie Douthit of Raleigh, NC; devoted aunts Emma Blair, Adele Pate, Cordelia Cooper, Maola Leak and Ophelia Fleming; devoted uncles Richard Pate and Preston Pate, all of Winston-Salem; a devoted girlfriend, Michelle Evans; devoted friends Elbert "Moochie" Jefferies, Michael "Popbottle" Thomas of Winston-Salem, NC and Pablo Delapp and Melvin "Bam" Gandy, Jr. of Midway, NC; a host of cousins, relatives, and many, many friends. A public viewing will be held today July 18, 2020 from 2 pm until 5 pm at Douthit's. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Piney Grove United Methodist Church, Advance, NC. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Service 515 Specialty Park Drive

