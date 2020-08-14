April 10, 1952 - August 7, 2020 Michael Angelo Douthit passed away at his residence in Winston-Salem on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a graduate of the North Forsyth High School class of 1970. He attended Winston-Salem State University and was a member of the Marching Rams. He was a self-taught trumpet player and was a member of The Blenders and played with various bands and musicians throughout his life. Michael worked as a Patient Valet Assistant for the WFBMC Emergency Department for 20 years, and was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother, Mary K. Douthit, his father, James Strong Douthit (Eva), one sister, Valerie Douthit, one brother, Dr. Jeffrey Douthit, two nephews, Dr. Tika Douthit and Anthony Holt, II, and two aunts, Claudette Eldridge and Marion Gilliam (of Salisbury, NC). The viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, from 2:00-5:00 pm and there will be a private service held Saturday at 11:00 am. All services are being officiated by Douthit Funeral Home, located at 515 Specialty Park Drive, W-S, NC 27105. Douthit Funerall Service 515 Specialty Park Drive

