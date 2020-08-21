February 9, 1936 - August 16, 2020 Carthage, NC Bob was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Imelda Anne Broussard Dunbar, and his children, Marie Cummings (John), Margaret Cutright (Wayne), NC, Ron Dunbar (Debbie), Swin Spivey (Aaron), and his daughter-in-law, Lea Dunbar. Bobby is predeceased by his eldest son, Robert "Robbie" C. Dunbar, III (1999), and great-grandson, Jacob John Dunbar (2007) Memorials may be made to Mental Health Association. Condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com/obits/robert-bobby-clarence-dunbar.

To plant a tree in memory of Dunbar Jr. Robert C. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries