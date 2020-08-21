Kernersville - Mr. James B. Dunlap, 94, passed away August 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).

