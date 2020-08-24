February 24, 1923 - August 19, 2020 Frank Edward (Dee) Dunn passed away in Wilmington, NC on August 19, 2020 at the Champions Assisted Living Center at the well lived age of 97 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace Stanhope and Daca Davis Dunn, his first wife Corinna Bennett Dunn, his brother, Wallace Stanhope Dunn, Jr. and a nephew, Wallace Stanhope Dunn, III. Dee is survived by his wife, Patricia Barber Dunn, two daughters, Deede Dunn Grainger (Ike) and Corinna Dunn Mann (Ted), as well as stepchildren, Susan Mebane Franco (Alan), Betsy Mebane Farmer (Eric), Patricia (Sissy) Mebane Schoettelkotte (Bill), William (Billy) Carter Mebane IV (Sarah), a nephew, Frank Harlowe Dunn and numerous grand and great grandchildren. Dee attended The McCallie School and Davidson College. His intense interest in aviation led him to become a Naval flight instructor at the Naval Air Station Pensacola during World War II. He will be remembered in many ways - most importantly for his tremendous love for all his family and his gamesmanship in both golf and cards. He was blessed to have been able to see all his family members - children, grandchildren and great grandchildren - during the last few weeks of his life. His family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Champions for their care, kindness and support of Dee. Memorials in his honor may be sent to Champions Assisted Living at The Davis Community, Attn: Vicki Rivenbark, 1011 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411. Interment will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. Andrews Mortuary & Crematory is serving the family. Andrews Mortuary 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
