May 19, 1950 - August 25, 2020 Nancy Neal Dyson lost her battle with cancer and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020. Nancy was born on May 19, 1950 in Stokes County. Nancy was a member of Old Time Baptist Church in King. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Sam H. Neal and Susie Bullins Neal, two brothers, Thomas Bullins and Paul Bullins, three sisters, Louella B. Neal, Margaret B. Lawson, and Betty (Bet) Neal. Nancy is survived by her loving husband and longtime caregiver, Jerry D. Dyson of the home, as well as her beloved little dog, Spanky; two daughters, Lisa Tyndall (Scott) of Clinton, Robin Denny (Harold) of King; a stepson, Michael Dyson (Christy); a sister Frances Valentine (Pete) of Kernersville; seven grandchildren, Joseph Robbins (Leann), Alana Robbins (Antonio), Susie Inman (Michael), Jeremy Tyndall, Byron Tyndall, Alex and Avery; five great grandchildren, Trina Robbins, Johnathan Santos, Hannah Robbins, Dylan Robbins, and Dustin Santos; several nieces and nephews that were special to her; and three extended special family friends, Shelbie Denny, Pat Hayden, and Connie Jones. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 7-9pm at Old Time Baptist Church, 1786 Chestnut Grove Rd in King. A funeral service will be held on Friday at the church at 1pm officiated by Pastor Tommy Holder. Entombment will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

