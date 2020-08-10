November 10, 1937 - August 8, 2020 King R. B. Eaton, 82, of King, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Priddy Manor. Mr. Eaton was born on November 10, 1937, in Surry County to the late Roscoe and Lula Tilley Eaton. He was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ and was a member of the local board of BB&T. He found pleasure in restoring vintage automobiles. He completed nine full restorations, from frame to fender, in his lifetime. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sylvia Ann Eaton, and his sister, Clara Tuttle. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Mark Eaton, his sister, Doris Mounce, two brothers: Bill Eaton and Mike Eaton, two grandchildren: Crystal Mendenhall, and Nathan Eaton, four great grandchildren: Allie, Madison, Caidon, and Jasper Mendenhall, and a good friend, Richard Westmoreland A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ 7120 NC Hwy. 66 S. King, NC. with ministers Chuck Bower, Don Wallace, and Ralph Sproles officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the graveside service. Mr. Eaton will lie in state on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poplar Springs Church of Christ: 7120 NC Hwy. 66 S. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Mr. R. B. Eaton. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

