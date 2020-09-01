August 11, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Judy Austin Ebert, 79, passed away at her home in King, NC on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1941 to Thomas and Fannie Austin in Forsyth County. Judy attended Gray High School and was a graduate of High Point College. She was a supervisor for customer service for R. J. Reynolds for 33 years. She attended Bethania Moravian Church and was a beloved member of Cotswold Community. Judy enjoyed bird watching and watching racing, basketball, and football. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Katherine Ebert Thore, of King, NC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Bethania Moravian Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Reverend Judy Knoph officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Bethania Moravian Church at 5545 Main St, Bethania, NC 27010. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries