March 17, 1932 - July 5, 2020 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that dayand not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. John Henry Edwards affectionately known as "Johnny," began his journey of life on March 17, 1932 in Chester, South Carolina, the family moved to Winston-Salem early in his life, attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth School System. John made his transition from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020. John's journey through life showed he loved life and he lived it to the fullest. His Christian journey was one as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Professionally, he was Master-Chef at Staley's Restaurant for 51 years and later a bus driver for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools System. He preceded in death by his wife, Cortey Hodges Edwards, his parents Minister Sam M. and Kathalen Wilkes-Edwards, two brothers, Jesse and Leon Edwards. He leaves to cherish his memory 3 sons, Keith (Nana) Edwards of Anaheim, CA, Mitchell (Debra) MacBeth, Christopher( wife) Long, of the city, 4 daughters, Debra E. Reed of Sewell, NJ, Waverly Broadway of Tempe AZ, Charity (Rodney) Patton of the city, Faye (Rufus) Delph, Richmond, VA, one brother Robert J (Helen) Edwards of the city, 4 sisters Carolyn D, Long of Durham, NC, Ellen S. (Rex) Lomax-Morgan, Jennie Sue Hairston, spiritual sister Mother Alberta Brown, all of the city and host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many more relatives.Funeral were held Monday, July 13, 2020 at noon. Courtesy of Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service

To plant a tree in memory of John Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

