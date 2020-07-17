September 18, 1951 - July 14, 2020 WINSTON-SALEM - Gail Davis Elledge, 68, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at FirstHealth of the Carolinas Hospice House in West End. Nancy Gail Davis was born September 18, 1951 in Mecklenburg County, NC and was the older daughter of the late Duran Deland "Dave" Davis and the late Ruby Mae Rochelle Davis. Gail grew up in Shelby, NC and graduated in 1969 from Shelby High School. She attended East Carolina University and finished her education at Gardner Webb University, having earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. Gail taught first grade at Rural Hall Elementary School, eventually retiring after 33 years of service to Forsyth County Schools and countless children. Surviving are her daughter, Emily Cassidy and husband, Cormac of Dublin, Ireland; her granddaughter, Rory; her sister, Janet Lowe and husband, Mark of West End; her nephew, Garrett Lowe of West End; her aunt, Charlotte Rochelle of Wilmington and her cousins and their families. Gail was an active and devoted member of Christ Church, Anglican in Winston-Salem. Gail cherished her friends and enjoyed the times they shared together; she beamed in good company and loved to laugh. Gail enjoyed life's small graces; she was never more content than when sitting by the window to her well-kept garden, working through a puzzle book and narrating the day to her two cats Oreo and Gracie. Gail's greatest passion, though, was motherhood; she was utterly devoted to Emily, whom she revered and adored. Gail was well-traveled; her highlights included trips to Utah, Yellowstone National Park and Ireland. However, her most enjoyable trip was that of family vacations at Ocean Isle Beach where everyone looked forward to her homemade ice cream. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and provider, a wonderful sister, aunt and exemplary first grade teacher. The family has planned to have a private service at this time and have a celebration of life at a later date. Gail's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Griswold Home Care, Arbor Acres, Elmcroft of Southern Pines and most recently FirstHealth Hospice for the loving way they cared for her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, The Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374, or Christ Church, Anglican, 2252 Queen St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.
