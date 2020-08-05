November 8, 1953 - August 1, 2020 East Bend - Mr. Harold Dean Epperson, 66, of East Bend, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mr. Epperson was born in Yadkin County on November 8, 1953 to the late Junior Gray Epperson and Mary Ruth Matthews Settle. Dean was the hardware manager at HKS Hardware in East Bend for 26 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dean was a very humble man, loving husband, father, brother, and friend. Only our father in heaven knows how much he will be missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Epperson and by his stepfather, Silas Settle. Surviving are a son, Brian Mixon and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Samuel Mixon and Natalie Mixon; sisters, Linda Gough and husband Steve, Brenda Hauser and husband Steve, and Glenda Allred and husband, David; mother-in-Law, Edith Dickens; and his special friend, his dog, Charlie; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. His graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Home UMC Cemetery with Rev. Herman Powell officiating. A special thank you to Dr. Roth and his staff on the 5th and 9th floor for his care while at Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Epperson family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

