August 5, 1965 - July 15, 2020 Karla Ragsdale Essick, age 54, known to many as Charlie, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A private service to honor her life will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Davidson Funeral Home Lexington Chapel with Rev. David Robinson officiating. The funeral will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. The family will have a walk through visitation at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 PM Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are limits to follow for visitation with family. A mask is suggested along with social distancing of 6 feet and a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at any given time. Karla was born in Forsyth County on August 5, 1965 to Frank Dalton Ragsdale, Sr. and Nancy Hartman Ragsdale. She was a Registered Nurse with Advanced Nursing Solutions. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Brent Russell Essick in 2013. Surviving are her sons, Bradley Essick (Whitney) Brandon Essick (Brittany) and Brody Essick (Molly) all of Lexington; grandchildren, Liam Stark, Chapel Jo Essick, Parker Essick, Eden Jean Essick and Rowan Roth; her parents, Frank and Nancy Ragsdale of Winston Salem; brother, Frank D. Ragsdale, Jr. (Robin) of Winston Salem; her sisters, Kim Ragsdale (Ted Nifong), Kelly Thames all of Lexington and Kristie Little (William) of Winston Salem; her significant other, Burt Yokley and his children, Allie Roth (Nate) and Jesse Yokley (Delaney); mother-in-law, Virginia "Sis" Weisner; sister-in-law, Tammy Michael (Gary) and Karla will leave many more family and friends who loved her and she loved in return. Also her canine friends that she sheltered, loved and cared for. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dusty Joy Foundation, 905 Old Winston Road, High Point, NC 27265 or Pitstops for Hope, PO Box 1189, Welcome, NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC
