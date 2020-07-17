July 2, 1931 - July 15, 2020 Faye Robinson Everhart of Lewisville, NC passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Brighton Gardens. Faye was born July 2, 1931 to Manley Z. Robinson and Sparks Castner Robinson. She graduated from Troy High in 1949 and continued her education at City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem. She married Thomas Denver Everhart on March 31, 1950. They enjoyed their beach home at Ocean Lakes, SC and going to Florida every year to the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball practice until Tom's death in June 2009. After five children and 41 years old, she went back to school at Forsyth Tech to finish her nursing training and then was employed by N.C. Baptist Hospital for eighteen years in their intensive care nursery. She was a long-time member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed anything with a needle - sewing, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, etc. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; brother, Lowell Preston Robinson, of Charlotte; sister, Ruth Logan Lamb, of High Point; daughter, Donna Everhart Stafford of Lewisville; son, Thomas Denver Everhart, Jr. Survived by her children, Dale Manley Everhart; Daryl Charles Everhart and wife Shannon; daughter, Desca Lynn Everhart; five grandchildren, Christy Pinckney; Houston Stafford; Shelley Stafford Lail; Victoria Everhart and Landon Everhart; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Lynn Pinckney; Eli Pinckney and Brady Lail; sister, Jewell Robinson Shore; many cousins, nieces and nephews; many friends at Ocean Lakes and Robinhood Baptist Church and Brighton Gardens Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Jason East officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robinhood Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

