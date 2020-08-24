October 29, 1933 - August 22, 2020 Around noon Saturday, August 22, 2020 Vann went to meet Jesus and is now celebrating in heaven. Vann was born to the late Lawrence Garel & Jennie Lee Disher Everhart October 29, 1933 in Davidson County. He was a life-long member of Midway United Methodist Church in Midway, NC, where he was President of the Men's Bible Class. On August 6, 1955, he married Patricia Gail Honeycutt of Winston-Salem, who survives of the home. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary August 6, 2020. After a brief time in Winston-Salem, they built a house in Midway, where they raised three children: Douglas Eugene (Kathy) of Midway, Vicki Suzanne (Joseph) of New Mexico, and Scott Alan (Denice) of High Point. He also has one grandson, Richard Eugene Everhart (Hannah), and one great-grandson, Jack Eugene Everhart, all of Arizona. He is also survived by his brother, W.L. Everhart, two sisters, Annetta Everhart and Shirlene Ladd (all of Midway), many great friends, nieces and nephews. He has now joined his deceased sister, Thelma Everhart Weisner, in heaven. In addition to his many attributes as a wonderful and loved person, his greatest contribution was joining the Midway Volunteer Fire Department in 1958. He enjoyed 34 years of service, 18 of those years as the Fire Chief, and several other years as Assistant Chief. He was also past President of the Davidson County Firemen's Association. Vann retired from Winston Ford Tractor Company after twelve years of service; he previously worked at McLean Trucking Company for twenty-five years and was previously employed at the Bahnson Company and Motsinger Block Plant. He was dearly loved by many, but particularly by the United Methodist Women of Midway UMC, from which he received an honorary pin. Vann would drive several ladies to and from meetings and events. A graveside service, including Davidson County Public Safety Association Honor Guard, will be conducted by the Reverend Charles H. Ireson at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Midway Fire Department, 228 Midway School Rd, Lexington, NC 27295 and Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC 27295 Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
-
The city of Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance abatement action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately