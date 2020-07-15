January 15, 1927 - July 9, 2020 Betty Jean Matthews Farnsworth, age 93, of Pilot Mountain, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Surry County, on January 15, 1927, the daughter of the late W.M. Matthews and Heffie J. Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, L.J. Farnsworth. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pilot Mountain. She was a graduate of Pilot Mountain High School and held a B.S. from Woman's College and a M.S. from the University of Tennessee. She began her teaching career at Mount Airy High School in 1947 and later taught at Greensboro High School. She served her community as a member of various local boards and organizations. Betty was a local bank director and later served on the board of First Citizens Bank. A loving mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Betty was a very giving person and a good friend to her community. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Mark and James Farnsworth, and three grandchildren, Paul (Cameron) Farnsworth, Aaron Farnsworth and David Farnsworth, all of Cary, NC. The family wishes to convey how grateful they are for the dedication, support and friendship of Regina Cromer who was instrumental in her care. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain, NC with the Reverend Andy Hughes, and the Rev. Gene Sherrill, officiating. The family will receive friends at Betty's home after the service. Ms. Farnsworth will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from 1:00 until 5:00 pm Sunday, July 12 and every day, thereafter, from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm until the day of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 818, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or to Surry Community College Foundation, 630 South Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Farnsworth family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

