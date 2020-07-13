February 16, 1993 - July 8, 2020 Roy Faw, Jr., age 27, passed from the loving arms of his parents into the everlasting arms of his Savior on July 8, 2020 after an eleven-month battle with brain cancer. Roy Jr's parents are Patricia and Jeff White, and Roy Faw, Sr. and Becky Mays. His family encouraged and participated with him in his many interests and activities through the years, including fishing and boating; drag bike racing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles; radio-controlled aircraft and single engine aviation. From early childhood he was drawn to railroading and model trains. While in high school he volunteered at the North Carolina Transportation Museum and had the opportunity twice to be the engineer on restored steam engines on the track at the museum. He made life-long friends while pursuing his interests. A graduate of Starmount High School, he earned a degree in Healthcare Business Informatics at Forsyth Technical Community College. Roy Jr's interest and ownership of Harley-Davidsons led to his employment at Smokin' Harley-Davidson. His skills in computer technology gained him employment at Kontoor Brands distribution center as a distribution technology specialist. His colleagues at work became his valued friends. By nature, Roy Jr. was quiet and thoughtful and kind to everyone. Roy Jr. was a member of Southbound Model Railroad Club and a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. His pastor, the Reverend Don Hudson, conducted a graveside service for immediate family on Sunday, July 12. A service of celebration and thanksgiving to God for Roy Jr's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

