June 23, 1932 - August 20, 2020 Mrs. Jo Ann Willard Felker, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bermuda Village. Jo Ann was born in Forsyth County to the late Allan A. Willard and Shellie Hedgecock Willard on June 23, 1932. She was a long time member of Central Terrace United Methodist Church. Jo Ann worked for Southern Bell for 18 years, leaving to become a homemaker when she and her husband, Jim, started a family. She loved her family, focusing her energies on her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tending her large vegetable garden and was a marvelous cook. She worked as a part-time school bus driver, because she loved being around the kids. Jo Ann and Jim traveled all over the USA, from Alaska to Florida, in their Airstream camper. She especially loved spending time at their beach home and searching for seashells. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by four sisters, Ardith Norris (Harold), Melba Atkins (Jack), Trelba Smith (Robert), and Mary Walworth (Marvin). She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Felker; sons, Jay Felker (Cathy) and Jeffrey Felker (Pat); grandchildren, Ryce Felker, Weston Felker, and Sarah Beth Felker; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family would like to thank the wonderful and attentive staff at Bermuda Village Batangas Gardens Skilled Nursing for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Central Terrace United Methodist Church, 3 E. Devonshire Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
