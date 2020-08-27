February 27, 1936 - August 26, 2020 Mr. Billy Eugene Fink, 84, of Clemmons passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Billy was born February 27, 1936 in Charleston, WV to Willis and Goldie Fink. He retired with 39 plus years of service with Lucent Technologies. In his free time, Billy loved to play golf and go fishing. He was a member of Yadkin Valley Seniors Golf Association. A devoted family man, Billy loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a warm and friendly person who never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, John Fink. Billy is survived by his wife, Frances Fink; children, Diane Rowell and husband Maxie and Brian Fink and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Bradley Wright and wife Andrea and Kaitlin Fink; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Wright, Bradley Wright, Jr., and Alexa Wright; and sister, Genevieve Kessinger. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

