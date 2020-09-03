July 14, 1923 - August 31, 2020 Rebecca (Becky) Hastings Fisher entered the more immediate presence of the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living in Clemmons, NC. She was 97 years old. Becky was born July 14, 1923, to Ernest Cornelius Hastings and Nevada Payne Hastings. She had four siblings, France, Bernice, Helen and Donald. Becky married Jack Fisher on March 25, 1950. They lived, loved and enjoyed life alongside each other for 65 blessed years. Becky, commonly known as 'Memaw' to all who knew and loved her, always had a smile on her face. She was as genuine as the day is long. Memaw was always quick to offer love, kindness and her gift of hospitality. She always shared from the heart...food, friendship, laughter and her home. Memaw was a devoted mother to her children and was always doting on her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to cheer them on at the ball field. She also really enjoyed a round of golf with her friends. Memaw was a dedicated and lifetime member of Trinity Moravian Church. She faithfully served and worshipped alongside her husband Jack. She could be found greeting folks at the door with her warm smile; in the kitchen, making Moravian chicken pies; leading as the head diener; or serving in one of the many facets of the Women's Fellowship. Memaw embodied a welcoming kind-heartedness in all that she did, touching everyone she knew. In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her two sisters, two brothers and one great-granddaughter. She is survived by her children Cheryl Livengood (Mike) of Clemmons; Jack Fisher Jr. (Angie) of Winston-Salem, five grandchildren, Jason Tuttle (Jessica) of Winston-Salem; Seth Fisher (Traci) of Raleigh; Haley Johnson (Shane) of Winston-Salem; Chase Livengood (Caroline) of Asheville; Taylor Dixon (Derek) of Wichita, KS, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. With social distancing observed and mask requested, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at God's Acre in Old Salem. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for their love and care of our mother and Memaw over the last four years and Trellis Supportive Care for their compassionate care the last weeks of her life. Memorials may be made to Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries