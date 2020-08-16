January 14, 1948 - August 14, 2020 Donna Poindexter Ford, 72, of Kernersville passed away peacefully, at home with her family, Friday August 14, 2020. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Drew Southern officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will have a walk-through visitation from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Monday August 17, 2020 at the funeral home. A native of Forsyth County, NC, Donna was the wife of 54 years to Charles P. Ford and the daughter of the late Winfrey Allan Poindexter, Sr. and Rosa Lee Butner Poindexter. She was a member for 25 years of Cherry Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, NC. Survivors include her husband, Charles of the home; son, Joshua Robert Ford and wife, Katherine of Kernersville, NC; grandson, James Ford; sister, Phyllis Townsend; brother, Winfrey Allan "Opie" Poindexter, Jr.; niece, Amanda Townsend; nephew, David Townsend; and her two twin sisters-in-law, Martha and Mary Ford. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the honor of and hope for a cure of her grandson, James Ford to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
