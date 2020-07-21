Winston-Salem - Eleanor Valeria Ford, 74, passed away July 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries