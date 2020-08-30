September 2, 1940 - August 27, 2020 Mr. Travis Lindsay Foster, 79, of Winston-Salem, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1940 in Davie County to the late Spencer and Lillian Foster. Mr. Foster attended Liberty Baptist Church and was a loving son, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always willing to help others and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, because to know him was to love him. Mr. Foster was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Foster; and siblings, Troy, Norman and Fay. He is survived by his son, John A. Foster of Winston-Salem; daughters, Traci R. Hutchens (Leon) of Winston-Salem and Ellen F. Parham (Craig) of Belews Creek. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin (Tiffany), Nick, Kendal and Corinna; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Faith, Chris, Taryn, Kenley and Mila. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Corinna Hiott, James Naylor and Teresa Tackett for helping with Dad at home. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

