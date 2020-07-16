Winston-Salem - Mr. Donald Frazier, 64, passed away July 7, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1 pm in the chapel of Douthit's. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

