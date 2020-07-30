January 2, 1930 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Catherine West Fry, 90, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Danby House Assisted Living in Winston-Salem, NC where she was a resident since January 2015. Catherine was born January 2, 1930 in Davie County to the late John Asbury West and Mattie Lola McBride West. Catherine graduated from Farmington High School in 1948 and was employed at Hanes Knitwear in Winston-Salem for a short while. She married David Johnson Fry on January 9, 1952 and was married for 47 years at the time of his death in 1999. They had one son, Bryan Keith Fry who passed away in 2016. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and siblings and their spouses; brother, Charles Martin West, John Clint (Lorena B.) West; sisters Zelma Rea (Foy) Reavis, Josephine Nancy Reavis, Laura Lee (Will) Fry; Emma Elizabeth (Albert) Hartman, infant sister, Velma Adine West, Jennie Vee Walker, Edith Gray (John) Fry; three nephews, Eric Eugene Fry, Donnie Reavis and Ronald Reavis. Catherine is survived by a brother, Billy Franklin (Jean) West of Advance; brother-in-law, Wilburn Walker of Clemmons Village in Clemmons; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Ernestine Parker who seen to her needs while she was a resident at the Danby House. The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at the Danby House for the loving care and support they gave to Catherine during her stay there, and a special thanks to Debra Craft and Tracy Dixon and to Community Hospice of Statesville. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

