January 2, 1930 - July 28, 2020 Mrs. Catherine West Fry, 90, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Danby House Assisted Living in Winston-Salem, NC where she was a resident since January 2015. Catherine was born January 2, 1930 in Davie County to the late John Asbury West and Mattie Lola McBride West. Catherine graduated from Farmington High School in 1948 and was employed at Hanes Knitwear in Winston-Salem for a short while. She married David Johnson Fry on January 9, 1952 and was married for 47 years at the time of his death in 1999. They had one son, Bryan Keith Fry who passed away in 2016. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and siblings and their spouses; brother, Charles Martin West, John Clint (Lorena B.) West; sisters Zelma Rea (Foy) Reavis, Josephine Nancy Reavis, Laura Lee (Will) Fry; Emma Elizabeth (Albert) Hartman, infant sister, Velma Adine West, Jennie Vee Walker, Edith Gray (John) Fry; three nephews, Eric Eugene Fry, Donnie Reavis and Ronald Reavis. Catherine is survived by a brother, Billy Franklin (Jean) West of Advance; brother-in-law, Wilburn Walker of Clemmons Village in Clemmons; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Ernestine Parker who seen to her needs while she was a resident at the Danby House. The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at the Danby House for the loving care and support they gave to Catherine during her stay there, and a special thanks to Debra Craft and Tracy Dixon and to Community Hospice of Statesville. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
-
Even when all seems well downtown, all is not well in and around Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately