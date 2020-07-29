August 24, 1957 - July 27, 2020 Richard Allen Fulp, Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Richard was born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1957 to Richard Allen Fulp, Sr. and Shelby Stills Fulp. He grew up in the Cityview area of Winston-Salem. Richard enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Fulp, his parents; and brothers, Timothy Aaron Fulp and Michael Anthony Fulp. Surviving family includes his daughter, Summer Fulp (Randy Whitley) of East Bend and their children, Camren, Serenity and Porter; one stepdaughter, April Pearson of Walkertown, one stepson, Allen Branch; five additional grandchildren; and sister-in-law (wife of Michael Fulp), Debbie Fulp, who cared for Richard during his illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, with Pastor Boyd Joyce officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

