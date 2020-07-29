August 24, 1957 - July 27, 2020 Richard Allen Fulp, Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Richard was born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1957 to Richard Allen Fulp, Sr. and Shelby Stills Fulp. He grew up in the Cityview area of Winston-Salem. Richard enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Fulp, his parents; and brothers, Timothy Aaron Fulp and Michael Anthony Fulp. Surviving family includes his daughter, Summer Fulp (Randy Whitley) of East Bend and their children, Camren, Serenity and Porter; one stepdaughter, April Pearson of Walkertown, one stepson, Allen Branch; five additional grandchildren; and sister-in-law (wife of Michael Fulp), Debbie Fulp, who cared for Richard during his illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, with Pastor Boyd Joyce officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Justis, Walter Hayden
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
-
Three people shot on Ferrell Avenue in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately