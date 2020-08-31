September 11, 1940 - August 28, 2020 Frances Louise Wheeling Fulton passed away on Friday, August 28. Louise was born in Wilkes County to Raymond and Zona Wheeling. Louise graduated from Hanes High School in Winston-Salem and married James Clark Fulton. She and Jimmy were married for 56 years until his death in 2015. One of eleven children, Louise treasured each and every sibling throughout her life. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by brothers Ray, Don and Benny Wheeling, and sisters Mary Wade, Katherine Ebert, and Margie Wheeling. Her surviving siblings are Ruth Martin, Jane Iman, and Tommy and Scott Wheeling. Louise is also survived by her three children whom she adored; Cindy Shumate (David), Jeff Fulton and Gretchen Fulton. In addition, Louise was blessed to have grandchildren Zach and Noah Fulton, Justin and Allison Shumate, and great-grandchildren Haylee, Lucas, and Harper. In her earlier years, Louise was a self- taught seamstress, a skilled bowler, a member of the Kernersville Garden Club, and a member of First Baptist Church, Kernersville. Her favorite trip was to Paris France. One of her greatest pleasures was the Wheeling reunions. Louise had several jobs outside the home, but her primary career was a stay at home mom, which she loved the most. In later years, Louise enjoyed old movies, reading Gone with The Wind repeatedly, politics, debates on several issues of the day, Billy Graham, and relished her weekly hair salon visits to Checkers. Louise was truly one of a kind. We love you Weezy. With social distancing observed and mask requested, an 11:00 AM service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Mt. Gur Cemetery Gazebo. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately