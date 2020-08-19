January 23, 1929 - August 15, 2020 Mrs. Kate Elaine Zimmerman Funk, 91, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Claudia Funk Moreno on August 15, 2020. Born January 23, 1929 in Forsyth County to the late Fred Franklin and Mary Clodfelter Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford "Buzz" Funk in September 2017; a brother, Bud E. Zimmerman; sisters, Lucille Zimmerman Dowell, Earline Zimmerman Spear, and Ruby Zimmerman Spivey. Surviving are her daughters, Katrina F. Sapp (Lewis) of Pfafftown and Claudia F. Moreno of Charlotte; four grandchildren: Kelsey Sapp of Clemmons, Nash Brown (Maria) of Charlotte, Tayler Sapp of Winston-Salem, and Isabella Moreno of York, SC; sisters, Lois Zimmerman Collins and Violet Zimmerman Everhart; and a sister-in-law, Patty Johnson. Kate was a lifelong member of Immanuel/New Eden Moravian Church. She loved being a faithful helper there whenever needed, as long as her health would allow her. On May 29, 1954 Kate married the love of her life, Clifford "Buzz" Funk. Buzz was in the Army and Kate followed him all over the world (even though she hated moving). They were married for 62 wonderful years. In the last 2 years together, Kate faithfully cared for Buzz after he was confined to a wheelchair following a stroke. A big thank you to Claudia for opening her home up to Mom for the past 2 years and giving her such wonderful care. It was there that Mom finally got over the issue of dogs in the house, and completely fell in love with a tiny little white dog named Zoey. Zoey has been her faithful companion through everything. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held. No flowers please, instead we would like any donations to be given to Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
