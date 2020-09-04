August 17, 1936 - September 2, 2020 GARDNER WALNUT COVE Nancy June Tuttle Gardner, 84, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020 at her home. Nancy was born on August 17, 1936 in Stokes County to the late Brady and Myrtle Mounce Tuttle. Nancy was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was retired from RJ Reynolds. She loved her family and doing yard work, especially gardening. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gardner; son, Rondall Kelly Gardner; and 3 sisters, Barbara Fowler, Audrey Hamlin, and Shelia Gann. Nancy is survived by her son, Rodney Eugene Gardner (Tanya); 4 grandchildren, Braden Gardner, Austin Gardner, Amanda Dpaul (Matt), and Avery Gardner; 1 great-grandchild, Madelyn Gardner; daughter-in-law, Andrea Gardner; and a special brother-in-law, David Fowler. There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Heitman officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Pandemic guidelines apply and face masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gardner family.

Tags

Load entries