June 4, 1929 - August 14, 2020 Ann Brown Petree Garland passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 14th. Mrs. Garland was born in Kentucky on June 4th, 1929 to the late Ruby Edwards and Forest Brown. Anna was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. She loved her home, working in her yard, and her family. She was a friend to all. Mrs. Garland is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband John Ernest Petree, and her second husband Dr. W. Scott Garland. She is survived by her son John "Chappie" E. Petree (Debbie) of Beech Mountain, grandson; John Adam Petree, three step-daughters; Cynthia Birch, Amy Garland (Joy Rittenour), and Jennifer Garland (Melissa Reaves, two step grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank her caregiver, Teresa Wilson. The family will have a private service at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC,27101
