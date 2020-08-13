March 28, 1936 - August 11, 2020 Elder Thomas Wayne Gibbons passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born March 28, 1936 in Stokes County to James Monroe and Millie Mae Johnson Gibbons. Mr. Gibbons was a member of Abbotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and worked most of his life as a carpenter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gibbons was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Gibbons, three brothers and three sisters. Surviving is a daughter, Deborah Hayes (Chad), two sons, Michael Wayne Gibbons (Nancy), Teddy Lee Gibbons (Angie), one sister Polly Moody, six grandchildren, Amber Hayes (Corey), Joshua Hayes (Kelsey), Reuben Hayes, Seth Gibbons, Jacob Hayes, Timothy Hayes, a great-grandson Zachary Mann and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 10:00AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Steven Nichols officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 270 Motsinger Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Abbotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund, 221 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Gibbons family.
