July 18, 1930 - August 26, 2020 Frances B. Gibson passed away on August 26, 2020 in Winston-Salem. She was born on July 18, 1930 in Plum Branch, SC. After graduation, Frances went to nursing school and became a RN. After Frances got married to William Gibson, she moved to Winston-Salem. Frances worked in the ER at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for many years. She then moved on to work at the Forsyth County Health Department where she worked her way to supervisor. Frances made many work friends through the years and made an effort to keep in touch with them up until her death. She was always the person everyone called when they needed answers and help. Frances always gave without question. Frances was preceded in death by her husband and son, Herbert Gibson. She leaves behind her children, Patricia Beck, Carolyn Holden (Matt Downing), and Andy (Whitney) Gibson, granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, and many other family member and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 7th at 11 am at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

