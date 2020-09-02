July 18, 1930 - August 26, 2020 Frances B. Gibson passed away on August 26, 2020 in Winston-Salem. She was born on July 18, 1930 in Plum Branch, SC. After graduation, Frances went to nursing school and became a RN. After Frances got married to William Gibson, she moved to Winston-Salem. Frances worked in the ER at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for many years. She then moved on to work at the Forsyth County Health Department where she worked her way to supervisor. Frances made many work friends through the years and made an effort to keep in touch with them up until her death. She was always the person everyone called when they needed answers and help. Frances always gave without question. Frances was preceded in death by her husband and son, Herbert Gibson. She leaves behind her children, Patricia Beck, Carolyn Holden (Matt Downing), and Andy (Whitney) Gibson, granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, and many other family member and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 7th at 11 am at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Most Popular
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately