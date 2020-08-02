Gill, Stephen Floyd December 23, 1949 - July 30, 2020 Stephen Floyd Gill passed away on Thursday, July 30 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr Gill was born on December 23, 1949 to William A. and Gladys Ellen (Reynolds) Gill in Clarksburg, WV, he was raised in Richmond, Indiana where he graduated from Richmond High School in 1968. Steve graduated from Indiana State University with a BS in Accounting and was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Steve moved to Winston-Salem in 1980 with his wife, Peggy, and retired from Gibbs Machine Company as CFO. He loved to play golf, enjoyed NASCAR, and researching genealogy. He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 43 years; three daughters, Laura Lineberry and husband Gary, Dr. Karin Gill, and Ellen Gill; three grandchildren, Payton, Josie, and Vera; a younger brother, Jon; and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and Dave. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation on their website or to the VFW at 4675 Hampton Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
