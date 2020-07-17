September 14, 1935 - July 13, 2020 James "Freddy" Glaspy, 84 years of age, was born on September 14, 1935 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. James was married to Ruby Glaspy for 52 years. He worked as a machine operator at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for 35 years. He enjoyed socializing with his friends and spending time with his loving wife. James was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Long; and his brothers, Converse and Eugene Long. James is survived by his wife, Ruby Glaspy; son, Gerald Glaspy; granddaughter, NaTasha Glaspy all of W-S, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Forsyth Medical Center for their outstanding care. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
