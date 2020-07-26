Glass, Neil November 1, 1949 - July 22, 2020 Neil Curtis Glass, 70, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Coast Guard. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Katherine Lewis Condee, his father, Kenneth Marshall Glass, and brother Kenneth Marshall Glass, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Claire J. Glass; children, Allen N. Glass, Carol M. Glass, David S. Glass; sisters, Charlotte Irene Hughes, Beverly Jean Lane, Katerine Ione Musumeci; grandchildren, Allison L. Holt, William DF Clark, Wesley RM Glass; nieces and nephews, Evan Hughes II, Amy Walker, Sean Tripp, Michael Musumeci, and Morgan Musumeci. A graveside service will take place Monday, July 27 at 9 A.M. at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made through salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road

Service information

Jul 27
Graveside
Monday, July 27, 2020
9:00AM
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
