March 22, 1936 - August 19, 2020 Doris Anne Cash Goble, 84, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 19th at Brookstone Terrace. She was born March 22, 1936 in Winston-Salem in Forsyth County to John Henry and Annie Cash. She was the last surviving and youngest of five siblings, preceded in death by Mary Louise Jones, Marvin, Thomas, and John Franklin Cash. Doris Anne graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Wake Forest University in 1959. During her school years, she worked at a local North Carolina company, Blair Publishing, as well as Seapark Music Company. While the pianist at Griffith Baptist Church, she met and married the Reverend Harry Anderson Goble in 1957. In 1960, she traveled to Guam with her husband as part of the Southern Baptist Foreign Missionary Board to assist in establishing three churches serving the local population as well as military troops based there. Returning to the US in 1967, the Gobles settled in Winston-Salem after some time spent living in the Carrboro and Chapel Hill area. Doris Anne worked for many years giving piano lessons to children at their home on Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem. Later, she spent over a decade as a radiological transcriptionist at Baptist Hospital in the eighties and nineties. Doris Anne was a long-standing member of Ardmore Baptist Church and was devoted to her immediate and extended family, including numerous nephews and nieces and their families. She was also an enthusiastic musician and writer, having composed several memoirs about her life. Surviving are her two sons, Todd Anthony Goble of Greensboro and Kent Goble and wife Cynthia of Maryland; and a granddaughter, Quentin Goble. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Plans will be announced at some time in the future once the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any food bank of the giver's choice to assist in feeding people during these times of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately