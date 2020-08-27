February 21, 1941 - August 18, 2020 Reuben Raymond Godsey, Jr., 79, of Ridge Road in Lexington, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. Mr. Godsey was born February 21, 1941 in McMinn County, Tennessee to Reuben Raymond Godsey, Sr. and Sara Miller Godsey. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Piedmont Natural Gas for over 40 years. "Tennessee", as Mr. Godsey was called by many friends, enjoyed spending time fishing and at the beach. Mr. Godsey was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Raymond Godsey, Sr. and Sara Miller Godsey, and his son, Bradley Godsey. Surviving is a sister, Anne Catron of Athens, TN; a brother, Robert Godsey (JoAnn) of Davidson, NC; a stepson, Randy Godsey of Pinnacle, NC; nieces Sara Catron-Cox (Stacy), Staci Catron, Melanie Godsey, and Erica Grigsby (Parker). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick LaBaube officiating services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or to Bethesda United Methodist Church, Lexington, NC. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those that are attending the graveside service are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
