Carolyn Sue Cantrell Goley, age 83, of Clemmons left us on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Clemmons Village I, Clemmons. Born and raised in Haleyville, Alabama, on March 16, 1937 to the late Ida Bell and Emmett Offie Cantrell, she leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Larry Jackson Goley; daughter and her husband, Robin (Scott) G. Pugh of Winston-Salem; sons and their spouses, Timothy (Karen) Goley of Asheboro, Scott (Amy) Goley of TX, Brett (Joy) Goley of Asheboro, Matt (Melissa) Goley of Clemmons; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Goley Osborne (Jim) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Doris Knight and her husband Carl. She attended the University of Alabama before meeting Jack in 1958. When Jack returned from an overseas tour in Istanbul, Turkey, they married in 1960. This small-town young lady did not realize how much traveling she was in for. In a period of 16 years with the Air Force, she and the kids went with Jack to 4 US and 3 overseas bases. During her time in England, she won the award for "Most Outstanding Family Services Coordinator" for the US Security Service Command worldwide. After Jack retired in 1976, Carol worked with Children's Home Society in Greensboro and Wilmington. She took up quilting and made over a hundred quilts for family and friends. Her family and her late beloved dog, Pudge, will dearly miss this talented, loving woman. The Goley family wishes to express their gratitude to the great staff at Clemmons Village I and Mountain Valley Hospice for their tender supportive care of Mrs. Goley. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a maximum of 50 people in attendance, and everyone is requested to wear a mask and respect social distancing. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:15 pm, at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC, 27317. A funeral service will follow in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 pm with Rev. Scott Hyatt officiating. Entombment will be at Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro. Please share your condolences and remembrances with the Goley family at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is assisting the Goley family.
