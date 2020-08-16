May 15, 1926 - July 21, 2020 Shirley Mae Lillie Goodman, aged 94, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Phoenixville, PA. She born in Minneapolis, Minn. to Iola and Roy Lillie, on May 15, 1926, she was preceeded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold O. Goodman. She is survived by her children: Erik Goodman (Cheryl), Julie Stitt, Cynthia Brantley (Richard Ruffin), Greg Goodman (Karla), Paul Murray (Mary Lou), grandchildren: Kelcey Liverpool, Ben Murray (Haley), Amanda Ronis (Jason), Angela McClain (Corey), Charles Goodman, David Goodman, Anna Krause (Steve) and great-grandchildren: Nya, Nina, Nadia, Emmett, Emma, Cora and Chloe. Shirley Goodman was a devoted wife, loving and generous mother and grandmother. Watching as her family grew was one of her sustaining joys. She was a great cook and baker so she enjoyed providing wonderful food for her family and guests; her chocolate cake and corned beef were family favorites. Shirley and Harold were among the founding members of the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem in 1953-54, where she was an active member of the Fellowship until her move to Pennsylvania in 2015. With a life long love of music she joined the Singer's guild of Winston-Salem. Shirley also enjoyed attending Wake Forest University in the 1960's. She later worked for the North Carolina Employment Security Commission for 20 years, a job she found rewarding, and was gratified that she could help people find steady employment. She participated in Crossing 52, a social action group combating racism. Shirley was a woman of great kindness and intergrity. Her family will miss her dearly and feel the world is a better place for her having been in it. A memorial service will be held in Winston-Salem when the pandemic allows such social gatherings. Cremation Society of PA Creamatory-KoP 371 E. Church Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

