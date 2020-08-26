November 24, 1934 - August 25, 2020 Carey (Deeter) Henry Goodson, 85, fell asleep with the Lord at home with his family on August 25, 2020. His family includes his daughter, Kim Goodson Toompas (Jimmie); son, Andy Goodson (Susan); and four grandchildren, Ashley Toompas, Jake Toompas, Drew Goodson, and Adam Goodson. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Carter and Cecilia Spach; and brother, Clay Goodson. He is survived by his younger brother, Clive Goodson (Joann). He was retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 29 years. Golfing at Tanglewood was his favorite pastime. He enjoyed 10 years living at Forsyth Court where he loved helping the staff and other residents. May his memory be eternal! A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on August 27, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
3:00PM-4:00PM
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
