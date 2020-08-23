July 15, 1944 - May 31, 2020 On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Jonathan Hall Goodwin boarded the 4:50 pm train bound for heaven, with his life-long love of trains. Born in Atlanta, GA, on July 15, 1944, to the late Charles Albert Goodwin and Barbara Hall, he spent his earliest years on Sunday mornings with his dad, studying the main switching yard in Atlanta, Georgia, and becoming an avid authority on trains and railroads. At Henry Grady High School in Atlanta, Jon served for several years as Drum Major in the marching band and enjoyed directing The Star-Spangled Banner at the football games. Jon earned his undergraduate degree in Geology from Amherst College, Amherst, Massachusetts, and his Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming, Laramie. Jon taught as an Assistant Professor at the University of Utah for six years, and then began his 31-year career with the Illinois State Geological Survey in Champaign, Illinois, in 1976. He was very active in his profession, editing journals, serving as Interim Department Head, and contributing to the testing and certification process for professional geologists. He retired as Senior Geologist, and Assistant to the Chief for Strategy and Policy. As he neared retirement in 2007, the Board of Natural Resources and Conservation honored Jon as Principal Geologist Emeritus in recognition of his "significant contributions to the Geological Survey's programs." Jon loved erudition and happily shared his knowledge of geology, trains and other matters with friends and acquaintances. A lover of classical music and opera, he was an active supporter of the Sinfonia de Camera chamber orchestra and attended operas with friends many times at the University of Illinois and at Indiana University, in Bloomington, IN. In 2019, he was honored at a special concert for his support of the Sinfonia orchestra over the years. His social life included many gatherings with friends in the Dining Out and Alternate Current social groups in Champaign-Urbana. Railroads and their history were an avocation of Jon's, leading him to take many journeys on famous trains and special rail trips to historic sites. In July 2019, Jon moved to Winston-Salem, NC, to be close to his family, and settled at Heritage Woods, a senior living complex. He enjoyed making new friends at Heritage Woods; and his many roles there included Secretary of the Resident Council, Facilitator of "Brain Games," trivia games, and Director of the Lifelong Learning videos. Asked his philosophy of life, his response was, "Enjoy life as best you can in whatever way you can." An obviously brilliant man, he stated that he wished more people understood the importance of geology in our existence. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Goodwin Bennett, of Marietta, GA; and brother-in-law, Roscoe Earl Luke, of Winston-Salem, NC. He is missed and remembered fondly by his sister Constance Goodwin Luke, 2 nieces and their husbands, 2 grandnephews and 1 grandniece all of Winston-Salem, NC; and brother-in-law John Allen Bennett, 3 nephews and their wives, 2 grandnephews and one wife and 2 grandnieces all of Marietta, GA; and many dear friends who have been like family to him. He was interred at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA, on July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately