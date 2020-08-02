Green Winston-Salem - Mr. Eugene E. Green, 84, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Green may be publicly viewed today from 1:00 PM ~ 6:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

