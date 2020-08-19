Winston-Salem - Rev. Henry Green, 76, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Rev. Green's funeral service will be private. Public viewing will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries