Winston-Salem - Mrs. Ruby Mae Smith Greene, 81, passed away July 24, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held July 30, 2020. (RUSSELL)

