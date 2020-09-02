March 13, 1959 - August 28, 2020 Mr. Curtis Lee Gregg was the son of the late Reverend Joseph McDaniel, Sr., and Dorothy Gregg McDaniel and the late Robert Lee Bradley. He was born in Bishopville, South Carolina on March 13, 1959, and was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020. A 1977 graduate of Parkland High School, in Winston-Salem, he later attended Forsyth Technical College and graduated with an Associate's degree in Auto Mechanics. A background in mechanics and machinery, he was gainfully employed at Pepsi Cola and Hanes Hosiery. Most recently, he was employed at Hilton Hotels until declining health. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, siblings: Marilynne Gregg (Frank) McLaurin, Linda Kaye McDaniel, Thomas (Toya) McDaniel all of Winston-Salem, NC; Brenda McDaniel Shields of Atlanta, GA; Le'Andre Bradley (Yvette) of Bishopville, SC; Shawn (Alexa) Slater of Camden, SC; Georgianna (William) Hickman of Newark, NJ; Kenny (Keirsha) Muldrow of Jersey City, NJ. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends whom he cherished. Public viewing will be today from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue

