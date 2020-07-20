December 5, 1935 - July 17, 2020 Walkertown Ms. Barbara Jean Blanford Griffin, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice home. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Rocky Mount, NC to Robert Lee and Annie Harper Blanford. Barbara was a faithful member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to paint and enjoyed spending time with her cats, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death her grandson, Cody Griffin. She is survived by her sons, John Griffin, Jr. (wife, Brenda), Scott Griffin, and Tony Griffin (wife, Alisa); grandchildren, Nathan Griffin, Jeremy Griffin, Jordan Griffin, and Star Atkinson; and two sisters, Doris Moore and Sue Murray (husband, Kensey). A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. Ms. Griffin will be available from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm for the public to view and sign the register at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church at 2715 Darrow Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Charlie Harrison, former Wake Forest basketball player, dies
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately