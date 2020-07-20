December 5, 1935 - July 17, 2020 Walkertown Ms. Barbara Jean Blanford Griffin, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice home. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Rocky Mount, NC to Robert Lee and Annie Harper Blanford. Barbara was a faithful member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to paint and enjoyed spending time with her cats, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death her grandson, Cody Griffin. She is survived by her sons, John Griffin, Jr. (wife, Brenda), Scott Griffin, and Tony Griffin (wife, Alisa); grandchildren, Nathan Griffin, Jeremy Griffin, Jordan Griffin, and Star Atkinson; and two sisters, Doris Moore and Sue Murray (husband, Kensey). A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. Ms. Griffin will be available from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm for the public to view and sign the register at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church at 2715 Darrow Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

