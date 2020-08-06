January 28, 1931 - August 4, 2020 Majorie Pope Grimsley, 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on January 28, 1931 in Winston-Salem to her loving parents, Lonnie and Margaret Pope. Majorie retired from Southern Bell after 30 plus years, and was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Her family was her greatest achievement and by far her biggest joy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin E. (Boody) Grimsley; three brothers, Richard, Don and George Pope; and two sisters, Flavia Tribolet and Sylvia McClure. Surviving is a daughter, Shon Saunders (Randy) of Lexington, NC and son, Eddie Grimsley of Lexington, NC; two granddaughters that meant more to her than they will ever understand, Taylor Grimsley and Sydney Sanders (Stephen); two great-grandsons who brought her so much joy, happiness and love with their visits, hugs and kisses, Clayton Sanders and Hunter Aldridge; one sister, Joan York (Horace); 2 sisters-in-law, Libby Pope and Dorothy Harrell; and several very special nieces and nephews. An 11:00 AM graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending graveside services are asked to practice social distancing and to wear face masks. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for the love, attention and extraordinary care that was provided to our Mom and Nana over the past 7 years. You all will always carry a special place in our hearts; you all are truly angels. To all of our family and friends, you have helped us through this journey with constant support and prayers, and we love each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your memorial donations be submitted to the Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215, and/or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. "God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16 Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
